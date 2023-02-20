Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Fire damages data at district prosecution office
Thailand
General

Fire damages data at district prosecution office

published : 20 Feb 2023 at 11:24

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

Fire trucks at the burning prosecution office in Thong Pha Phum district, Kanchanaburi province, on Monday morning. No casualties were reported. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)
Fire trucks at the burning prosecution office in Thong Pha Phum district, Kanchanaburi province, on Monday morning. No casualties were reported. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: A fire at the public prosecution office in Thong Pha Phum district damaged a staff office and data storage facilities on Monday morning.

Pol Capt Kasem Kasemsot, a duty officer, said the fire was reported to Thong Pha Phum police about 6am.

Fire trucks from Thong Pha Phum and Tha Khanun tambon municipalities were dispatched to the prosecution office in tambon Tha Khanun.

When firefighters arrived the fire was spreading quickly from the ground floor on the right side of the building to the upper floor. They were able to put out the fire in about 30 minutes.

A staff room and a room housing the server and communication equipment used for data storage were heavily damaged.

There were no casualties.

The cause of the fire was being investigated. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Fire damages data at district prosecution office

KANCHANABURI: A fire at the public prosecution office in Thong Pha Phum district damaged a staff office and data storage facilities on Monday morning.

11:24
Business

Banks still discussing JV-AMC feasibility

Banks remain interested in setting up joint venture asset management companies (JV-AMCs) as an option to manage their non-performing loans (NPLs).

11:23
World

N.Korea fires more missiles, warns of more action over US-S.Korea drills

SEOUL: North Korea fired two rockets on Monday from its latest launcher, claiming it is capable of a "tactical nuclear attack" that can take out entire enemy air bases.

10:45