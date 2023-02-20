Fire damages data at district prosecution office

Fire trucks at the burning prosecution office in Thong Pha Phum district, Kanchanaburi province, on Monday morning. No casualties were reported. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: A fire at the public prosecution office in Thong Pha Phum district damaged a staff office and data storage facilities on Monday morning.

Pol Capt Kasem Kasemsot, a duty officer, said the fire was reported to Thong Pha Phum police about 6am.



Fire trucks from Thong Pha Phum and Tha Khanun tambon municipalities were dispatched to the prosecution office in tambon Tha Khanun.



When firefighters arrived the fire was spreading quickly from the ground floor on the right side of the building to the upper floor. They were able to put out the fire in about 30 minutes.



A staff room and a room housing the server and communication equipment used for data storage were heavily damaged.



There were no casualties.



The cause of the fire was being investigated.