Wheels stolen from parked cars at university

Khon Kaen police display the four wheels stolen from cars parked at Khon Kaen University. A fish vendor was arrested for the theft. (Photo: Chakrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: A fish vendor from Nakhon Phanom has been arrested on charges of stealing wheels from cars parked at Khon Kaen University, provincial police chief Pol Maj Gen Noppakao Sommanas said on Monday.

Veerapong Labun, alias Dam Lormax, 32, from Tha Uthen district of Nakhon Phanom province, was taken into custody on Monday morning at a house in Khon Kaen township. Four stolen car wheels were found in his possession.



His arrest followed complaints that four wheels were recently found to have removed and stolen from three cars belonging to medical staff in the parking lot behind Srinagarind Hospital of Khon Kaen University's faculty of medicine.

Pataraporn Simchompu, 27, a nurse at Srinagarind Hospital, told police she had completed her night shift and went out to the parking area, and was shocked to see that one of the wheels was missing from her car.

Pol Maj Gen Noppakao said investigators determined that on the first occasion the thief had arrived in the parking area after midnight in a black Mitsubishi Lancer with Khon Kaen licence plates.

On Sunday night, the thief came back again and stole two more car wheels, leading to his arrest. One of the four wheels found in his possession belonged to nurse Pataraporn.

Mr Veerapong allegedly confessed to stealing the car wheels, saying he need money to support his fish vending business at a fresh market. He was charged with theft.

Ms Pataraporn said there should be security guards stationed in the car park, and more lights.