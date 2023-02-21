Court gives bail to slain cop's wife

A court has granted bail to the wife of the murdered police commander in charge of the macau888 investigation after she allegedly shot her husband on Sunday afternoon.

Police meanwhile said the death of Pol Lt Gen Panya Pinsuk would not affect the investigation into the gambling website and the criminal network behind it.

Pornprapa Pinsuk, 67, was granted bail set at 500,000 baht yesterday and placed in her daughter's care.

Pol Col Krittidet Chanpetch, superintendent of Thammasala Police Station, said Ms Pornprapa had confessed to killing her husband on Sunday afternoon during a row and was charged with murder.

The killing was reported to local police at 1.45pm and occurred at a house on Boromratchonnanee Road in Thawi Watthana district.

Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner, Pol Lt Gen Thiti Sangsawang, said investigators would question Ms Pornprapa again to determine the circumstances behind the killing.

Pol Lt Gen Panya was not only the commander of the Royal Thai Police Office, but he also led the investigation team spearheading the macau888 online gambling case.

Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau spokesman, Pol Col Krissana Pattanacharoen, confirmed Pol Lt Gen Panya's death was not work-related and praised the slain officer's ability and dedication in carrying out his work.

A former colleague of the dead officer who is now at the Anti Trafficking in Persons Division said Pol Lt Gen Panya relationship with his wife had appeared to be fine.

He said the late commander had never been involved in extramarital affairs, and he was puzzled as to what could have led to the killing.