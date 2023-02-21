Section
Rescue driver killed in head-on collision
Thailand
General

Rescue driver killed in head-on collision

published : 21 Feb 2023 at 13:40

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The driver of a Por Teck Tung Foundation rescue service vehicle was killed and seven other people injured in a head-on collision involving two pickups on the Mitrapap highway in Si Khiu district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident occurred about 9.20am near kilometre 97 on the Mitrapap highway, in Ban Non Thong of Si Khiu district.

A Toyota Revo pickup with six people on board heading for Bangkok veered across the road median strip and collided with an oncoming Nissan Navara pickup of the Por Teck Tung Foundation heading to Nakhon Ratchasima.

The violent impact left both vehicles upside down - the Toyota Revo in the middle of the road and the Nissan Navara in the roadside undergrowth. Both vehicles were wrecked.

The driver of the Por Teck Tung Foundation vehicle, Sakchai Saleemon, 44,  was killed and a male passenger injured.

The driver of the Toyota, Somsak Phanlong, 61, and a 64-year-old woman passenger were seriously injured. Four other people sustained minor injuries.

The injured were admitted to Si Khiu Hospital.

Police were investigating the cause of the accident.

The Toyota Revo pickup lies upside down on the Mitrapap highway (above) and the rescue foundation Nissan Navara, (below) among undergrowth on the side of the road after they crashed head-on in Si Khiu district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Tuesday morning. (Photos: Prasit Tangprasert)

