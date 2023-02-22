Korean shot in Pattaya food shop

Police at the scene of the shooting in a shop selling Isan food on Pattaya Sai 3 road in Pattaya, Chon Buri, on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: A Korean man said to have been making a lot of noise was shot in the leg by another customer in a food shop in Pattaya early Wednesday morning, and a second bullet hit a passing motorcyclist in the leg.

The shooting occured about 4am at Saep Sadung Lin, a shop selling northeastern food on Pattaya Sai 3 road in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Pol Col Thanapong Pothi, the Pattaya police chief, said.

Police and rescuers called to the scene reported that Namil Kim, 47, a Korean national, had been shot in the right leg. Mr Kim runs a cannabis shop, THC Trade Herbs & Cannabis, nearby.

A Thai man who was passing by the shop, Tanawat Saisalee, 25, was hit in the left leg.

Police recovered two spent 9mm cartridges at the scene.

An eyewitness told police the Korean man appeared to be drunk and was yelling, making a loud noise.

A man sitting nearby became annoyed, pulled out a gun and fired two shots. One bullet hit the Korean in the leg and the other hit Mr Tanawat, who was returning home on a motorcycle after work, passing in front of the shop.

The shooter fled.



The incident was recorded by the shop security camera. Police were tracking down the shooter.