THAI flight attendants penalised for not collecting food trays
Thailand
General

THAI flight attendants penalised for not collecting food trays

published : 22 Feb 2023 at 11:29

writer: Online Reporters

Attendants on a Thai Airways flight have been slapped with a pay cut and one-month suspension from duty for leaving passengers' food trays uncollected until after the aircraft landed.

The action followed a video posted on TikTok showing food trays left uncollected in front of passenger seats during a Singapore-Bangkok flight. When the aircraft landed, the unsecured trays and utensils were sent scattering.

The video prompted an investigation.

On Tuesday, Thai Airways posted on Facebook, saying that the flight attendants were found to have failed to properly perform their duties and were being penalised  under the company regulations,

The had been hit with a pay cut and one-month suspension from flying. They would undergo  intensive security training before being returned to duty.

The crew in charge of the flight had been served with a written warning against allowing a recurrence of the incident.

The company apologised for any inconvenience caused to passengers.

