French fraud suspect held in Pattaya

Plainclothes police show an arrest warrant to French fraud suspect Julien Aubourdier at a house in Pattaya on Monday. (Police photo)

PATTAYA: A Frenchman wanted in his home country for fraud and money laundering causing some 370 million baht in damages has been arrested in Pattaya.

Officers began their investigation after being informed by the French embassy that a French national wanted on warrants issued by France and Europol had fled to Thailand. He is accused of setting up Sport Car Co and falsifying tax documents, resulting in damage of 10 million euros, equivalent to about 370 million baht, said police.

The suspect had entered Thailand three times on a visa that expired on Jan 3, authorities said. Police charged him with overstaying his visa and were coordinating with French officials to have him extradited to face legal action in his country.

Pol Maj Gen Kamphon urged people to alert police if they had information about foreign nationals committing offences in Chon Buri or other areas or those who had overstayed their visas.