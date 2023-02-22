People urged to report street races for B3,000 reward

Impounded motorcycles fill a parking lot at Provincial Police Region 1 headquarters in Bangkok. They were seized from illegal street racers. (File photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The government is encouraging people to report street races, and get a 3,000 baht reward.

Deputy spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said on Wednesday that if people see illegal street racing they could take a video and send it to police. They could also send any information they might have about race organisers.

Informants could contact hotline numbers 191 and 1599, or send their information to the Royal Thai Police Forward Post Facebook account.

"The informants whose data leads to the arrest of street racers will receive a 3,000 baht reward in each case. The reward will be paid into their bank accounts. So far, 23 people have been rewarded with a total of 69,000 baht for such information," Ms Rachada said.

The project was aimed at encouraging people to help stop street racing, to protect the public from both the danger and the nuisance, she said.