Govt, BRN achieved roadmap to peace

Key figures in the Thailand-Barisan Revolusi Nasional Melayu-Patani (BRN) peace talks shake hands at the latest dialogue in Malaysia on Wednesday. From left: Gen Wanlop Rugsanaoh, head of Thailand's Peace Dialogue Panel; Malaysia's Gen Tan Sri Dato' Sri Zulkiflei Mohd Zin, facilitator of the peace process; and Ustaz Anas Abdulrahman, a representative from the BRN. (Photo: Office of the National Security Council)

The most recent dialogue between the government and Barisan Revolusi Nasional Melayu-Patani (BRN), which took place in Malaysia on Wednesday, has resulted in an agreement to develop a Joint Comprehensive Plan towards Peace, which is meant to help usher in peace in the South.

The plan was agreed after Gen Wanlop Rugsanaoh, the head of Thailand's Peace Dialogue Panel, met Ustaz Anas Abdulrahman, a representative from the BRN, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Wednesday.

The dialogue was moderated by Malaysia's Gen Tan Sri Dato' Sri Zulkiflei Mohd Zin, who acted as the official facilitator of the peace process.

The meeting resulted in positive developments, as all parties involved in the dialogue reached an agreement to develop a JCPP to bring peace to the southernmost provinces.

Few details were available last night on what had been agreed or what both sides might be expected to do.

A working team from both sides will be in talks to organise a technical meeting some time between March and May to finalise the details of the JCPP, before proceeding with a meeting in June to work on the details further.

Both sides also acknowledged Gen Sri Zulkiflei's role in bringing the conflicting parties together to discuss the JCPP.

A source said Thailand's Peace Dialogue Panel is keen to see the plan move forward and urged all stakeholders to do what they can to help create peace in the southernmost provinces.

Commenting on its role in the talks, the Office of the Malaysian Government Facilitator said Malaysia is committed to facilitating dialogue between the Thai government and various elements within the Patani Muslim community in the southern border provinces of Thailand.

"It is our hope that a fair, comprehensive and lasting solution can be achieved," it said on Wednesday.