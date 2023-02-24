Warrant sought for Benz Daemon's brother

Police say they have solid evidence of financial links to macau888 gambling network

Pol Lt Gen Worawat Watnakhonbancha, head of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), speaks to reporters after emerging from a meeting on Friday. (Capture from video/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police will seek an arrest warrant for a younger brother of “Benz Daemon”, a prime suspect in the macau888 online gambling network, after finding his alleged financial links to the case.

Investigators have sufficient evidence to seek the arrest of Kittiphong “Big” Kachornboonthaworn on charges of colluding to operate online gambling or persuading people either directly or indirectly to bet, and colluding in money laundering, said Pol Lt Gen Worawat Watnakhonbancha, commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB)

The charges against Mr Kittiphong are the same as those faced by his elder brother Chaiwat “Benz Daemon” Kachornboonthaworn, who was earlier arrested and detained.

Mr Chaiwat, 37, was arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport upon his arrival from Hong Kong on the night of Feb 14. He reportedly left for the Chinese territory on Jan 16, a day after his actress ex-girlfriend accused him of being behind a major online gambling network.

Pol Lt Gen Worawat said Mr Kittiphong was still in abroad. If a warrant is issued and he does not return to Thailand, investigators will seek to have an Interpol red notice issued for him.

Actress Arisara “Due” Thongborisut, Mr Chaiwat’s former girlfriend, is scheduled to return to Thailand from Taiwan on March 16, said Pol Maj Gen Wiwat Khamchamnan, the CCIB deputy commissioner.

Investigators earlier travelled to Taiwan to interview her but will want to speak with her further. It is expected that when she returns to Thailand, she will file an assault complaint with Thong Lor police against her former boyfriend, said Pol Maj Gen Wiwat.

The information supplied by the actress played a part in the decision to seek an arrest warrant for Mr Kittiphong, the deputy commissioner added.

He declined to go into more detail about Mr Kittiphong’s connection to macau888, saying it was in the investigation report.

The crackdown on macau888 network members came after the 32-year-old actress shed light on the operation and those involved in a posting on Facebook on Jan 15. All of those involved had nicknames with the initial “Bor”, she wrote.

Ms Arisara posted a video on her Facebook account, accusing Mr Chaiwat of physical assault, which inflicted emotional stress on her. This was one of the reasons she exposed the gambling operation, she said.