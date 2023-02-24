Two activists leave hospital, continue hunger strike

13 out of 16 political detainees freed in the 38 days since pair began fast to demand bail rights

Tantawan Tuatulanon (left) checks on colleague Orawan Phuphong in the ambulance as they arrive at the Supreme Court on Friday afternoon to continue their hunger strike outside of hospital. (Photo: Khai Maew Cheese Facebook page, facebook.com/eggcatcheese)

Pro-democracy activists Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon and Orawan “Bam” Phuphong left Thammasat University Hospital for the Supreme Court on Friday and insisted they will continue their hunger strike — now in its 38th day — until all their demands are met.

Ms Tantawan, 21, and Ms Orawan, 23, released a letter saying they intend to continue fasting until those in power accept the rights of the accused and defendants in political cases to be granted bail during their trials.

“To fulfil this objective, both of us will leave Thammasat University Hospital today and head to the Supreme Court. We request the right to refuse any medical treatment, to pursue our goal,” the handwritten letter stated.

They said they understood the health risks caused by their action, and that physicians had provided them with complete information about what they need to do to preserve their health.

They said that despite their physically weak condition they were still able to think clearly, as witnessed by their friends and families. In the event that the pair may not be able to make decisions, their lawyer can make decisions in their interests.

“No matter what happens to us, we want our fight for the rights of the accused and suspects in political cases to be allowed bail when on trial.”

Hospital staff pushing gurneys brought the two young women from their ward to a waiting ambulance at 3.40pm on Friday, and from there they were taken to the Supreme Court where a crowd of supporters and media awaited.

The pair looked noticeably thinner and were very weak, with bruising on their bodies from needle marks where they had received intravenous fluids.

Volunteers have erected a shelter enclosed in plastic sheeting on the sidewalk outside the court headquarters opposite Sanam Luang. Ms Tantawan and Ms Orawan will stay inside the shelter and their health will be monitored there. (Story continues below)

Attendants help Tantawan Tuatulanon as she arrives at the Supreme Court on Friday afternoon. (Photo: Khai Maew Cheese Facebook page, facebook.com/eggcatcheese)

The two women began their fast on Jan 18, demanding the release of all political prisoners. They are also calling for the abolition of the lese majeste and sedition laws and other justice reforms.

The main focus of their campaign has been 16 people detained pending trial on charges arising from the anti-government protests that began in mid-2020. Some have had multiple requests for bail rejected, but over the past month the courts have approved the release of 13 of the detainees.

The remaining three behind bars are still waiting to hear the results of their latest bail applications, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR).

Ms Tantawan and Ms Orawan are themselves facing charges under Section 112 of the Criminal Code, the royal defamation law, for taking a public poll last year about royal motorcades.

They went to court on Jan 16 to request the revocation of their bail as a gesture of solidarity with other detained colleagues. Back behind bars, they began refusing food as well as water two days later.

As they began to weaken, they were transferred to Thammasat University Hospital where they continued to refuse all food and most medical intervention. But they began to accept small amounts of water and in recent days agreed to intravenous vitamins and minerals to reduce serious risks to their health.

As their condition grew more serious, the court granted them bail but they declined to accept it, saying they did not intend to walk free until all their friends were free as well.

As of the end of January, TLHR said it had recorded 1,890 people prosecuted for political participation and expression since the beginning of the Free Youth pro-democracy protests in July 2020. At least 228 are facing lese-majeste (royal defamation) charges and 128 have been charged with sedition.

Of all the people charged, 284 are aged 15 to 18 years and 41 are under 15 years old. A summons was issued last week for a 14-year-old girl to answer a charge of royal defamation, according to TLHR.