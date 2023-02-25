Border security boosted as fighting erupts in Myanmar

Clash erupted in Myanmar when anti-coup rebels stormed into police station to free their colleagues.

Thick smoke and flames billow over the border area in Myanmar, and gunfire is heard, opposite Sangkhla Buri district of Kanchanaburi on Saturday morning. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Security has been tightened along the border in Sangkhla Buri district as fresh fighting erupted in Myanmar on Saturday morning.

Myanmar troops clashed with unknown forces for more than one hour. People on the Thai side of the border heard the sound of gunfire around 6.30am, with thick smoke and flames billowing over Myanmar’s Payathongzu township, opposite Phra Chedi Sam Ong village Moo 9 in tambon Nong Lu of Sangkhla Buri, said a border source.

It was initially believed fire-gutted places were the district office and the police station in Payathongzu. They were about 200 metres away from the Three Pagodas Pass in Sangkhla Buri.

Col Thatchadet Arbuarat, deputy commander of the Lat Ya task force, on Saturday ordered soldiers to be on full alert along the border. People were not allowed to pass through Nam Kerd security checkpoint in Nong Lu for their own safety.

Soldiers man a road checkpoint in tambon Nong Lu of Sangkhla Buri district on Saturday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

A source said the clash erupted as rebels from the anti-coup People’s Defence Force (PDF) raided the Payathongzu police station to rescue their colleagues who were earlier arrested and detained by Myanmar soldiers.

After the PDF members were set loose, the rebel forces cut off electricity and set fire on a car parked in front of the station to send a signal to Myanmar troops that they had already taken control of the area.

Later, the rebels whose number was not known retreated to their forested stronghold. The situation has now returned to normal.

There were no villagers from Myanmar fleeing into Thailand, added the source.