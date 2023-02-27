German tourist, van driver killed in crash

The scene of the fatal accident involving a tour van, right, and an SUV, in the middle of the road, on Highway 323 in Kanchanaburi's Sai Yok district on Sunday. A German tourist and the van driver were killed and the two other van passengers injured. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: A German tourist and a tour van driver were killed and the two other passengers injured in a head-on collision with a car that crossed the centre line in Sai Yok district on Sunday.

The accident occurred about 6pm near kilometre marker 127+800 on Highway 323 (Sai Yok-Thong Pha Phum) near Moo 4 village in tambon Tha Sao, Sai Yok investigator Pol Maj Sarit Tikhasuk said.



A Toyota Fortuner driven by Chanchai Buakachorn and heading for Sai Yok district veered across the middle line and collided head-on with a Go Thailand Tour Co van heading to Thong Pha Phum district with three passengers, two German tourists and their Thai guide.



Mr Chanchai was injured.



Prasit Boonyiam, the driver of the tour van, was killed. All three passengers - German tourists Thomas Deutsch and Alexandra Deutsch and their guide Jarin Thamrongsupatkul - were injured.



The injured were rushed to Maneeyakhet King Piya Hospital in Sai Yok district, where Thomas Deutsch later died, Pol Maj Sarit said.

The police investigation was continuing