Haze problem set to worsen in March
Thailand
General

Haze problem set to worsen in March

published : 28 Feb 2023 at 05:52

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

A naval officer walks past a PM2.5 air purifier, built by the Naval Dockyard Dept, outside the Royal Thai Navy headquarters on Itsaraphap Road in Bangkok Noi district on Monday to help lower the PM2.5 levels in the area. The navy has set up 13 air purifiers in the city, mainly in crowded areas. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
The Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation (CAPM) on Monday revealed that the haze pollution the country faces, especially in the northern region, will likely worsen next month, while Bangkok and its adjacent provinces will likely experience high levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5).

On Monday, the CAPM reported that the air quality in 25 locations across the country is at unhealthy levels, as PM2.5 levels have surpassed the safe threshold of 50μg/m³.

In Bangkok and its surrounding areas, PM2.5 levels are at about 27–55μg/m³, with two locations, Kanchanaphisek Road in Bang Khun Thian district and tambon Bang Phut in Nonthaburi, experiencing "unhealthy levels of dust pollution", it said.

The PM2.5 levels in the North vary from 29–100 μg/m³, with 22 locations facing unhealthy levels, it said. Tambon Mae Pa in Mae Sot district of Tak is experiencing PM2.5 levels reaching the hazardous 100μg/m³ level, it added. In the Northeast, the levels fall between 24 and 52μg/m³, with one location, tambon Kut Pong in Loei province, surpassing the safe threshold, it noted.

According to CAPM's report, the PM2.5 levels in the eastern and southern regions are at moderate levels.

The Pollution Control Department forecasts that haze pollution in Bangkok, its adjacent cities and 17 northern provinces will worsen in the first week of this month.

Meanwhile, data from the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda) shows that there were 2,455 hotspots nationwide on Sunday.

Of them, 990 were in conservation forests, 748 in national forests, 277 in agricultural areas, 203 on Sor Por Kor agricultural land, 218 in community and other areas and 19 along highways.

Gistda's satellite images also revealed 2,845 hotspots in Myanmar, 1,877 in Cambodia, 1,560 in Laos and 592 in Vietnam.

