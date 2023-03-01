Fake auto parts worth B10m seized from warehouse

Boxes containing about 200,000 falsely labelled motorcycle and car parts seized at a warehouse in Nakhon Pathom's Nakhon Chaisi district said to be run by an absent Chinese businessman. (Capture from Workpoint23 Facebook page)

Counterfeit auto parts worth about 10 million baht were seized at a warehouse in Nakhon Pathom’s Nakhon Chaisi district that the building caretaker told police was run by a Chinese businessman.

A team of local and economic crime suppression police and officials from other agencies searched the warehouse, in tambon Khun Kaew, on Tuesday.

The raid followed an investigation that found it was being used to store fake car and motorcycle parts for delivery to auto parts shops and garages, and for sale online at below-market prices.

The team had a search warrant from Nakhon Pathom Provincial Court and seized about 200,000 auto parts falsely labelled with brand names such as Honda, Yamaha and NSK. The seized goods were worth about 10 million baht retail, officials said.

The warehouse caretaker, identified only as Sunthorn, 24, told police he was hired by a Chinese businessman to take care of the goods, which he confirmed were destined for delivery through social media platforms.

He was held in police custody for legal action. The investigation was continuing.



