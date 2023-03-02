'Happy toilets' on the way at land offices

The Health Department and the Department of Lands have teamed up to renovate 461 public restrooms at land offices nationwide to meet health, accessibility and safety (HAS) standards.

During the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Bangkok Metropolitan Land Office between the two departments, Amporn Chantawibul, a senior sanitary expert of the Health Department, said the project aims to provide hygienic restrooms.

She said the restroom renovation for land offices would be done by the Health Department's agency network. The renovated restrooms will improve Thailand's tourism image and make visits to the offices more pleasant.

"The Health Department will provide training in how to build and manage HAS standard restrooms for land offices across the country. It will also certify restrooms that pass the HAS standard and grant them a 'Happy Toilet' certificate," said Ms Amporn.

If the restrooms are certified by HAS standard, the improvement can inspire other agencies to follow the department's example, she added. Department of Lands chief Chayawuth Chantorn said 13 million people visited land offices across Thailand last year. The department launched the restroom renovation project as a New Year's gift for Thais in 2023, he said.

"The MoU will support 461 land offices nationwide to improve their restrooms to pass the HAS standard. From now on, visitors can be assured that public restrooms at land offices are hygienic, safe and accessible," he added.