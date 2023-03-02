Students unveil 'healthy' noodle option

A winning team from Mahidol University hold their health-friendly instant noodles, fortified with chitosan extracted from shrimp shells to reduce the amount of sodium and lower lipid levels and excessive fat. Mahidol University photos

A student team from Mahidol University has created instant noodles fortified with chitosan extracted from shrimp shells for health benefits.

The research took one year to finish, and won two awards during the SCG Bangkok Business Challenge and the PTTEP Teenergy Innovation Challenge.

Chanyakan Skulborisutsuk, a representative of the research team from the university's Department of Industrial Engineering, said many Thais are familiar with instant noodles due to their affordability and convenience.

"But the excessive intake of instant noodles each day may be harmful to the health due to high amounts of sodium," Ms Chanyakan said.

"So, the research team created health-friendly instant noodles that are fortified with shrimp shells."

The idea is to develop instant noodles with reduced amounts of sodium and fortified with chitosan extracted from shrimp shells that are affordable to everyone, she said. The chitosan chemical compound, which is used in pharmaceutical and cosmetic products, derives from crustaceans and insects. It is said to help boost the body's fat absorption rate by 10 times as well as lower lipid levels and excessive fat.

Regarding the production of the noodles, ingredients undergo a baking process, instead of being fried, and shrimp shell extracts are added to lower the use of sodium for health benefits.

The team is targeting those who want a healthy instant noodles alternative, Ms Chanyakan said.