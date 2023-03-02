Chinese embassy backs Thai crackdown on crime

Chuvit Kamolvisit submits documents about Chinese nationals running grey businesses in Thailand to deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn at the Royal Thai Police Office on Dec 1. (File photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Chinese embassy in Bangkok says it supports efforts by Thailand to deal with Chinese nationals involved in illegal activities in the kingdom.

Illegal acts are committed by a small number of individuals who do not represent mainstream Chinese citizens and enterprises, the embassy says.

The embassy made the comments in a Q&A posted on its Facebook page about Chinese nationals being involved in grey businesses and Beijing’s stand on the issue.

China has always required overseas Chinese citizens and companies to strictly abide by the laws and customs of the country where they are, operate legally and actively give back to the local society, said the embassy.

“We support the Thai side in dealing with the suspected illegal activities of some individual Chinese citizens in Thailand in accordance with the law,” it said.

“The law enforcement agencies of China and Thailand have cooperated closely in combating cross-border crimes such as online gambling and fraud. It should be made clear that the suspected illegal acts are only committed by a small number of individuals and by no means represent the mainstream of Chinese citizens and enterprises in Thailand.”

Police and the Interior Ministry have been hunting for illegal associations that are fronts for illicit Chinese businesses nationwide after a whistleblower made several complaints against them.

Former massage parlour tycoon and politician Chuvit Kamolvisit has been demanding that the police take action against Chinese triad gangs and illegal associations, and supplying investigators with a lot of evidence to back his claims.

One of the first major “grey business” operations exposed by Mr Chuvit was alleged to be headed by Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant, a Chinese national who also holds Thai citizenship.

Mr Chaiyanat has been in custody since Nov 23 when he surrendered to deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn. He was wanted on an arrest warrant for collusion in the illicit drug trade and and illegal possession of a psychotropic substance with intent to sell.

He denied all charges, but the court denied his release on bail, ruling him a flight risk. Mr Chaiyanat’s Thai wife, a police colonel, was later arrested but subsequently released on bail.