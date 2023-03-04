PromptPay going offline for upgrade on March 11

Suspension after 2am should only last 30 minutes, says bankers' association

File photo: Patipat Janthong

The PromptPay payment system will be taken offline on March 11 between 2am and 2.30am for improvements, the Thai Bankers' Association announced on Saturday.

The national money-transfer and e-payment system will be down for 30 minutes next Saturday so that improvements can be made, according to the announcement.

During the suspension of service, cross-bank transfers as well as the scanning of quick response (QR) codes for payment through PromptPay will not be available.

However, transactions within a single banking system will still be available during the time.

The association and its member banks have apologised in advance for any inconvenience the upgrade my cause and have asked users to plan accordingly to avoid any issues.