Amnat approved for attorney-general role

Amnat Jetcharoenrak, deputy attorney-general, will become the country's 18th Attorney-General.

The Public Prosecution Commission has unanimously approved the nomination of Deputy Attorney-General Amnat Jetcharoenrak as the country's 18th Attorney-General.

Mr Amnat's nomination was put forward on Friday. He will replace Attorney-General Naree Tantasathien, the country's first woman to hold the post, when she retires at the end of September.

Under the law, the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) will send a letter to the Senate speaker informing him of Mr Amnat's nomination, which requires the Senate's approval.

Following its endorsement, Mr Amnat's nomination will be forwarded to His Majesty the King for a royal command formally appointing him to the post.