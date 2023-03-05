Another suspect in Chinese-led theft gang nabbed after 3 years on run

Crime Suppression Division police show an arrest warrant to Jongchiang Sae Lor, an alleged member of a Chinese theft gang, in Chiang Mai on Saturday. (Photo supplied/ Wassayos Ngamkham)

Another member of a Chinese-led gang believed responsible for robbing a compatriot's luxury car in Pattaya has been arrested in Chiang Mai province after three years on the run.

Crime Suppression Division police apprehended Namnua, alias Jongchiang Sae Lor, 34, in front of a house in Chai Prakarn district of Chiang Mai on Saturday, said CSD chief Montree Theskhan.

Mr Jongchiang, who holds Thai nationality, was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court on March 23, 2020 for colluding in theft.

The arrest following a complaint that a group of four men had robbed Liu Bao, a Chinese national, of his luxury car in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri in late 2019.

Mr Liu told police the robbers assaulted him and forced him at knifepoint to write a contract in the Chinese language that he owed them one million baht and sign over his car. The robbers then fled after dumping him in a deserted area along Thung Klom-Tanman route in Bang Lamung district, he said.

Police began an investigation and found evidence to identify four suspects – Chinese national and gang leader Choen Choengchai, two other Chinese nationals and Mr Jongchiang. The officers then sought court warrants to arrest the four. Mr Choen, 46, was then arrested.

CSD police learned that Mr Jongchiang had been in hiding in Chiang Mai, and arrested him on Saturday.

Police said that during questioning, Mr Jongchiang confessed to the charges, but claimed the victim owed millions of baht in debts related to a construction business to his boss, Mr Choen.

The suspect was handed over to police in Nong Prue station in Chon Buri for legal action.