939kg ice seized, one arrested in Pattani

Rangers examined bags of crystal methamphetamine, 939 kilogrammes in total, seized from a pickup at a checkpoint in Pattani's Sai Buri district on Saturday. A suspect was arrested. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: Rangers from the 44th Ranger Task Force seized 939 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine or ice and arrested a suspect at a checkpoint in Sai Buri district in the small hours on Saturday, police reported.

The drug seizure came after a four-door Ford Ranger pickup was stopped for a search at the Tro Pling checkpoint in tambon Thung Khla at about half past midnight.



In the search, the rangers manning the checkpoint found 78 bags containing packages of ice, weighing 939kg in total, in the rear of the truck, covered with a blue canvas sheet. The street value of the drugs was about 2,000 million baht



The driver, Sulkifli Late, from Pattani's Muang district, was detained for questioning. He said he was hired to transport the drugs from Maphrao Ton Dieo community in Pattani's Nong Chik district to a PT petrol station in tambon Tro Bon in Sai Buri district to be further collected by couriers.



The drugs and the suspect were handed over to Sai Buri police for legal proceedings. The pickup was impounded for examination.