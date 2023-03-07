Section
Thailand
General

published : 7 Mar 2023 at 15:41

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

Health volunteers express their enthusiasm during a forum in Nonthaburi province last year. (File photo: Apichit Jinakul)
Health volunteers express their enthusiasm during a forum in Nonthaburi province last year. (File photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The cabinet on Tuesday agreed to double the monthly allowance given to village-based health volunteers nationwide, from 1,000 to 2,000 baht, based on their increased workload, the health minister announced.

Anutin Charnvirakul said the raise was aimed at boosting morale. It would be included in the 2024 budget, which would take effect in October.

Mr Anutin, the health minister and a deputy prime minister, said health volunteers deserved a higher financial return because the government had increased their responsibilities.

This now included health screening for elderly people, coordinating with partner organisations to improve the living conditions of senior citizens, handling post-pandemic health issues, and following up on the condition of rehabilitated drug addicts, he said.

There were about 1.09 million health volunteers nationwide, including about 15,000 in Bangkok, Mr Anutin said.

Health volunteers' allowance to double

