Myanmar migrant fatally stabbed by colleague

Forensic officers and police examine the crime scene in the Pratunam area of Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Phupitak Facebook)

A Myanmar migrant worker was arrested for fatally stabbing a female compatriot in Bangkok’s Pratunam neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.

Police arrested Thet Lin Oo after Phyu Mar Aung, 34, was stabbed outside a shopping mall in the neighbourhood located in Ratchathewi district on Thursday. The victim was rushed to Phramongkutklao Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The victim and the assailant were employed by a local fruit vendor, said Pol Col Krissadaporn Jong-aksorn, the superintendent of Phaya Thai Police. The suspect admitted to police that he stabbed the woman in a fit of rage, after she told their employer that he was lazy and addicted to his mobile phone.