Norwegian found dead in Pattaya

Thailand
Man had slash wound in neck, believed to be self-inflicted, say police

published : 9 Mar 2023 at 19:12

writer: Post Reporters

A rescue vehicle arrives at an apartment building in Pattaya where a Norwegian man was found dead late Wednesday. (Capture from TV Channel 7)
PATTAYA: A Norwegian man was found dead in his apartment in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri on Wednesday night, according to local police.

Thai media reported that police went to the apartment in Soi Bong Koch 8 in Pattaya after being alerted at around 10pm on Wednesday. The man was found dead in his room on the third floor of the 8-storey apartment building.

The body the 58-year-old man was discovered by a female friend, who had knocked on his door several times but could not get an answer.

She asked a maid for a spare key, only to find the deceased lying in his blood on the bed, with a large slash wound to his neck.

Police said a 15cm knife was found beside the bed. There was no sign of a struggle.

Pol Lt Col Saijai Khamjulla, the investigation chief at the Pattaya police station, said officers reviewed closed-circuit camera footage from outside the room, but no one had been in or out of the unit after the Norwegian returned to the apartment, the night before his body was found.

The Norwegian man had rented the room since Jan 17. Police suspected he might have taken his life as his friend said he had recently broken up with a Thai girlfriend.

