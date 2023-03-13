Smuggled petrol seized from boat

Customs officers aboard the cargo boat found with barrels containing 5,000 litres of contraband petrol, in the sea off Satun on Sunday.(Photo supplied)

SATUN: Customs officers seized about 5,000 litres of contraband petrol from a cargo boat stopped at sea on Sunday, Thailand Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3 announced on Monday.

The boat was stopped by the navy about 5pm between Li Pe and Adang islands in tambon Ko Sarai of Muang Satun district.

Among the cargo were barrels containing about 5,000 litres of petrol being smuggled into the country.

The two crewmen were arrested - Uthai Pimsorn, the captain, and Koon Pimsorn, the mechanic.

The boat and the two suspects were taken to Satun customs pier for legal proceedings.