Agitated cop fires shots in housing estate

The Intharat task force arrives at Soi Jeeramakorn in Sai Mai district, Bangkok, after a agitated off-duty police inspector fired shots into the sky. (Photo: Metropolitan Police Bureau's investigation team, IDMB)

A police inspector with the Special Branch fired shots into the sky at a housing estate in Sai Mai district of Bangkok late on Tuesday morning.

Police units were deployed to the scene and negotiators were trying to calm the man down.

The shots were fired at Mankhong housing estate 1 on Soi Jeeramakorn in Sai Mai district around 11am. A very agitated man aged 45-50 years was reported to have fired shots into the sky, alarming other residents.

Police from Sai Mai station and the Intharata special task force were rushed to the scene. They surrounded the area.

Neighbours told police the man had mental problems and was stresse out. He worked at the Special Branch Bureau, holding the position of inspector.

Police were negotiating with him, trying to calm him and control the situation.

