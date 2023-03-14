Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Agitated cop fires shots in housing estate
Thailand
General

Agitated cop fires shots in housing estate

published : 14 Mar 2023 at 14:11

writer: Online Reporters

The Intharat task force arrives at Soi Jeeramakorn in Sai Mai district, Bangkok, after a agitated off-duty police inspector fired shots into the sky. (Photo: Metropolitan Police Bureau's investigation team, IDMB)
The Intharat task force arrives at Soi Jeeramakorn in Sai Mai district, Bangkok, after a agitated off-duty police inspector fired shots into the sky. (Photo: Metropolitan Police Bureau's investigation team, IDMB)

A police inspector with the Special Branch fired shots into the sky at a housing estate in Sai Mai district of Bangkok late on Tuesday morning.

Police units were deployed to the scene and negotiators were trying to calm the man down.

The shots were fired at Mankhong housing estate 1 on Soi Jeeramakorn in Sai Mai district around 11am. A very agitated man aged 45-50 years was reported to have fired shots into the sky, alarming other residents.

Police from Sai Mai station and the Intharata special task force were rushed to the scene. They surrounded the area.

Neighbours told police the man had mental problems and was stresse out. He worked at the Special Branch Bureau, holding the position of inspector.

Police were negotiating with him, trying to calm him and control the situation.

Officers from the Intarat task force arrive at Soi Jeeramakorn in Sai Mai district, Bangkok around 1pm to control the situation. (Metropolitan Police Bureau's investigation team, IDMB)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

China resumes visa issuance to foreigners

BEIJING: China's visa authorities abroad will resume issuance of all categories of visas to foreigners starting on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

14:16
Thailand

Agitated cop fires shots in housing estate

A police inspector with the Special Branch fired shots into the sky at a housing estate in Sai Mai district of Bangkok late on Tuesday morning.

14:11
Thailand

Rich thieves

Online and phone-call scammers grew fat over the past 12 months, stealing 31.58 billion baht from 218,210 victims, police say.

13:57