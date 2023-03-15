B7.7bn approved for squatters' housing

Cardboard signs outside a shop carry messages resisting a State Railway of Thailand order for the occupants to move off the agency’s land in Nakhon Ratchasima in May 2021. The residents were demanding that the SRT find them alternative housing before evicting them. (File photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

The cabinet has agreed in principle to a 7.7-billion-baht project to help 27,084 low-income households evicted from state land required for rail transport development, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said on Wednesday.

Proposed by the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, the project aims to turn these “state land encroachers” into lawful community residents, she said. The project was initially approved by the cabinet on Tuesday.

The five-year project will run from later this year until 2027 to find proper living quarters for the families, who now reside in about 300 communities in 35 provinces.

Houses or apartments would be built on land owned by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), the Treasury Department or private landlords.

“The project will not only provide housing for these 27,084 households but also bring about a system to assist them to live in a new community where they can have good jobs,” Ms Rachada said.

“One half of the budget will come from the Community Organisations Development Institute and the other half from the government.”

Ms Rachada said each household would be entitled to receive 80,000 baht for improvements to their new homes and another 80,000 baht to cover rent while they wait for the homes to be built. They will also be eligible for 250,000 baht in home loans.

“These families will now have a better option when they move of the state land they have occupied illegally to make way for rail projects. It also means the government will be able to carry out these projects in a more timely fashion,” she said.

“The government’s rail projects have often been delayed in the past as these households have nowhere to go and refuse to leave.”

Viewed from another angle, the housing project improves low-income earners’ access to basic housing welfare, Ms Rachada added.