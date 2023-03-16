Section
Phuket bar raided for allegedly procuring minors
Thailand
General

Officials save girls under 18 from prostitution after bar raid

published : 16 Mar 2023 at 11:50

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

Provincial officials check drinks at Velvet bar in Kathu district, Phuket, on Wednesday night. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)
PHUKET: Administrative officials raided a bar on Bangla Walking Street in Kathu district on Wednesday night, arrested two women for allegedly procuring girls for visitors and saved six girls with from the illicit business.

The raid ordered by Manrat Ratanasukhon, director-general of the Department of Provincial Administration, responded to a tip from Operation Underground Railroad, an anti-human trafficking organisation of the United States.

Officials went to Velvet bar on Wednesday night to verify the complaint. There they found Thaksakorn Supa-akarapokin and Watcharaporn Thongmak. Both women were arrested and charged with the procurement and unlicensed bar operation, officials said.

Officials also found six young women aged under 18 at a nearby hotel. The girls were treated as human trafficking victims and rescued from prostitution.

