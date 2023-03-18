Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Draft bill sets in motion protection, legalisation of sex work
Thailand
General

Draft bill sets in motion protection, legalisation of sex work

published : 18 Mar 2023 at 05:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Penchan Charoensuthipan

Clay figurines depicting aab ob nuad (bath house). (File photo)
Clay figurines depicting aab ob nuad (bath house). (File photo)

A bill to protect sex workers is being drafted to legalise sex work in a bid to prevent them from exploitation.

Narong Jaihan, a lecturer from the Faculty of Law at Thammasat University, on Friday said the bill, drafted by the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS), will legalise sex work and limit the minimum age to provide or buy the service.

Sex workers under 20 will not be guilty, but legal action will instead be taken against business operators that employ them underage, as well as their parents, Mr Narong said.

The draft bill stipulates that the payment of such services must be at an appropriate rate -- which does not use minimum wage rate law -- and that sex workers are required to regularly undergo physical checks to ensure their health and safety.

Under this bill, business operators in Bangkok are required to register with the Metropolitan Police Bureau and provincial governors in provinces to operate such businesses. The licence they receive will be valid for a period of three years.

If sex workers are forced to provide services against their will, this will be considered human trafficking, Mr Narong said. Aside from legalising sex work, a protection centre will be established to prevent violence that may occur against sex workers.

"This bill will prevent sex workers from being exploited and ensure they will be given protection," said Mr Narong.

The MSDHS will submit the proposal to the new government for approval after the general election in May. The bill will lead to the scrapping of the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act 1996.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Thaicom to capitalise on the space economy

The firm is focusing on its new orbital slot licences and low-Earth orbit satellite services.

06:22
Sports

Buriram meet Cobras with T1 title in sight

Runaway Thai League 1 leaders Buriram United need two wins to seal the title.

06:12
Thailand

Project pushes healthy habits

Bangkokians' poor state of physical and mental health needs to be addressed, said Supreeda Adulyanon, manager of the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth).

06:01