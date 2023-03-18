BMA plots relocation

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will spend about two years moving its headquarters from Sao Chingcha in Phra Nakhon district to its other office in Din Daeng district, ahead of promoting the inner city area as "People Square".

Speaking after a meeting with the committee on managing City Hall and the new square yesterday, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the BMA plans to renovate the site in the inner city and rename it People Square.

As such, the BMA plans to transfer officials to its 23-year-old headquarters in Din Daeng district. Renovation work on the building could take a year and a half, and it will be at least two years before the relocation is complete.

People Square will represent the centre of the city and link with surrounding areas, including temples, churches and communities in Khlong Lot, Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem, Khlong Ong Ang and Khlong Bang Lumphu canals.

The BMA will also create displays depicting the city's past and present in a bid to engage the local community and link up with key tourist attractions.

"This project is not for one person alone. Everything needs to proceed with care, and it may take up to three years to complete. This is a key area that affects every sector," said Mr Chadchart.