Two people hurt in Pattaya Molotov attack

Rescue workers prepare to take two injured people to a hospital after a member of a motorcycle gang threw a Molotov cocktail at them in Pattaya, Chon Buri, in the early hours of Saturday. (Photo: Pattaya rescue team)

Two people were seriously injured in a drive-by Molotov cocktail attack in Pattaya beach, Chon Buri, in the early hours of Saturday.

The attack occurred in front of a convenience store at the entrance of Soi Phothisan on Sukhumvit Road in tambon Na Klua of Bang Lamung district, said Pol Maj Patthananan Somnuan, investigation officer at Pattaya City police station, who was reported around 2.30am.

When arriving at the scene, police and rescue workers found a 22-year-old man, Thanakorn Pangsen, and a 22-year-old woman, Worakan Phetkhui, injured and crying for help.

The injured sustained severe burns on their legs and chest. Medics immediately gave them first aid before sending them to Pattaya City Hospital.

According to reports, there was a smell of fuel in the area. A motorcycle belonging to the victims fell on the road and was covered in oil stains. Pieces of a broken glass bottle with a tape wrapped around it scattered over the area.

A 21-year-old woman who witnessed the attack told police that she was riding a motorcycle to her dormitory and saw a group of six to seven teenagers travelling on four motorcyles at the entrance of Soi Phothisan. As the two victims on their motorcycle arrived at the scene in the opposite direction, one of the teenagers suddenly threw an object towards them, and flames immediately engulfed them.

The witness said she heard the sound of glass breaking, as the group of teenagers fled after the attack.

According to a police investigation, the victims did not know the attacker and other gang members. The injured were on the way to their house after leaving a pub.

Police were examining security camera recordings in the area to find clues about those involved. They were hunting down the gang members.