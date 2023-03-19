2 unlicensed doctors arrested during clinic raids

Consumer protection police raided an illegal clinic in Bangkok's Lat Krabang district and arrested a man working as a doctor without a licence on Saturday. (Photo supplied)

Consumer protection police raided two clinics in Bangkok and Pathum Thani on Saturday and arrested two men for allegedly working as doctors without licences.

Pol Maj Gen Anan Nanasombat, commander of the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD), said the first clinic was located at Kheha Romklao housing estate on Rat Pattana road in Bangkok's Lat Krabang district.



The clinic was found to be operating without a permit. Rathaphum Osotbundhit, 51, who was examing patients, was found working as a medical doctor, but without a practitioner's license.



Mr Rathaphum allegedly confessed he had worked at a hospital for about 13 years and acquired some medical experience before going abroad to study medicine, but did not graduate.



On returning to Thailand, he opened the clinic without a permit and began practising medicine about three months ago without a licence.



Mr Rathaphum was charged with opening a clinic without a permit and working as a medical practitioner without a licence.



The second clinic was located at Soi Thai Thanee 6 in the Nava Nakorn Industrial Estate in Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani province.



At the clinic, the CPPD police found Kritsaran Naksang, 36, working as a doctor examining patients.



The clinic was found to be operating properly with a permit.



However, Mr Kritsaran admitted he had not received a practitioner's licence. He said he graduated in medicine from abroad and was working as an intern at a state hospital. While waiting to take a test to get a practitioner's licence, he worked at the clinic.



He was arrested and charged with practicing medicine without a licence.