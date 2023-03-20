PM backs island's Expo bid

Specialized Expo 2028 booth at the Apec Summit which Thailand hosted in 2022. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Sunday decided upon an Andaman agenda that includes supporting Phuket's bid to host an international expo in 2028 with the potential to generate 40 billion baht.

Gen Prayut visited the island to check on the progress of the Phuket Expo 2028 Phuket bid, which will be held from March 20-June 17 of that year at Mai Khao Beach in Thalang district under the theme "Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity".

Thailand is competing with four other nations, the US, Argentina, Serbia and Spain, for the 2028 showcase.

Thailand will get the chance to impress the 171 member countries of Bureau international des expositions (BIE) in a June presentation event in which it will put its case for holding the expo, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said.

If the Thai bid prevails, the expo is expected to add 39.3 billion baht to that year's Gross Domestic Product, and lead to the creation of more than 113,439 jobs. They could add a further 9.51 billion baht to the sum from tax receipts, he said.

In addition, the expo, should Thailand snag the event, will be also be an opportunity for the kingdom to promote its credentials as a multi-industry hub, said Mr Anucha.

"I came here to check on the preparations for bidding to organise the Expo event in 2028.

"Thailand will become a hub for aviation, tourism and health and will be visited by tourists from many countries," the spokesman quoted Gen Prayut as saying.

State agencies will meet next Wednesday to discuss the proposal and presentation further, he added. Gen Prayut also attended an event to present his "Andaman Ready" vision at Phuket Rajabhat University.

The event included a demonstration of making ar pong, a traditional food, another tourist route in Koh Phra Thong, a mangrove forest ecology study and activities to boost sustainable local incomes.