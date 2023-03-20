Section
Phanaeng curry wins plaudits
published : 20 Mar 2023 at 04:30

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Thailand's 'phanaeng' curry has been ranked number 1 on TasteAtlas's recently-updated 100 best-rated stews list.
TasteAtlas, a global food mapping site for local dishes, has unveiled Thailand's phanaeng curry as No 1 on its recently-updated 100 best-rated stews in the world list.

In its selection of reviews collected from food professionals and critics worldwide, kare, a Japanese-style curry was ranked second, followed by Sichuan hotpot from China, Vietnamese Beef Stew (bò kho) and Shahi paneer from India. Aside from phanaeng curry, other Thai curries were also named in the top 50. They are green curry (8th), massaman curry (9th), Thai curry (collectively, 15th), yellow curry (32nd) and red curry (34th).

According to TasteAtlas, phanaeng curry is a variety of Thai curry known for its thick texture and a salty-sweet peanut flavour. The meat is stewed with dried chilis, kaffir lime leaves, coconut milk, cilantro, cumin, garlic, lemongrass, shallots and peanuts. It is traditionally served without vegetables.

