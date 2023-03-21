Colllision on stormy road kills 2 drivers

These two pickup trucks collided on the Srinakarin Dam-Si Sawat road after a storm brought down trees and power poles in Si Sawat district, Kanchanaburi, on Monday night, killing both drivers and seriously injuring a passenger. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Two pickups collided on a storm-lashed road in Si Sawat district on Monday night, killing the two drivers and seriously injuring a passenger, police said.

The accident occurred about 7.20pm. A Toyota Revo and a Mitsubishi Triton travelling in opposite directions crashed head-on on Highway 3199 between Srinakarin Dam and Si Sawat, in front of Ban Kaeng Khaep School at Moo 4 village in tambon Tha Kradan.

A violent stomm had recently passed over that section of road, leaving it slippery and obstructed by three fallen trees and four toppled power poles.

Tinnakorn Kanchanapattana, the driver of the Toyota Revo, and Sairoong Thoopthong, the woman driver of the Mitsubishi Triton, were killed. A man travelling with Ms Sairong was seriously injured. All the victims were taken toTha Kradan Hospital by rescuers.

District chief Thanayot Hirannet said a storm pounded the area from around 6pm to 7pm. The heavy rain and strong wind brought down trees and power posts on Highway 3199, blocking traffic and cutting power to almost the entire district.

It took highway work gangs and village volunteers over four hours to clear the trees and fallen power poles from the road, allowing traffic to resume.