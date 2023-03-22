Abducted Chinese pair released, return home

Dashcam footage shows the moment of the Chinese paair being abducted in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, on Monday morning. (Screenshot from TV Channel 7)

PATTAYA: Two abducted Chinese nationals returned to their home in Pattaya early on Wednesday morning, exhausted and dishevelled after their ordeal and the payment of a ransom.

San Qi Qiang, 33, and her 50-year-old brother-in-law were reunited with her husband Ma Mingshan, 33, about 2am.

On Monday Mr Ma, a businessman, told police that his his wife and his brother were abducted that morning from their Nissan vehicle on Pornpranimit 21 Road after taking his 3-year-old son to school.

A motorcyclist cut in front of their vehicle, bringing it to a stop, and they were forced to get into a Mitsubishi vehicle. The abduction was recorded by another motorist's dashcam.

Their own vehicle was found abandoned on Monday night.

Mr Ma told police he had received a ransom demand for their safe return, andadmitted he had transferred money to the gang.

Police said they found the Mitsubishi used in the abduction at Suvarnabhumi airport and arrested a Chinese man aged 29 before he could board a flight to Nanning in southern China.

Another Chinese suspect, aged 33, had already left through Don Mueang airport on Tuesday for Shanghai.