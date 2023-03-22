Section
Abducted Chinese pair released, return home
Thailand
General

published : 22 Mar 2023 at 13:59

writer: Online Reporters

Dashcam footage shows the moment of the Chinese paair being abducted in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, on Monday morning. (Screenshot from TV Channel 7)
PATTAYA: Two abducted Chinese nationals returned to their home in Pattaya early on Wednesday morning, exhausted and dishevelled after their ordeal and the payment of a ransom.

San Qi Qiang, 33, and her 50-year-old brother-in-law were reunited with her husband Ma Mingshan, 33,  about 2am. 

On Monday Mr Ma, a businessman, told police that his his wife and his brother were abducted that morning from their Nissan vehicle on Pornpranimit 21 Road after taking his 3-year-old son to school.

A motorcyclist cut in front of their vehicle, bringing it to a stop, and they were forced to get into a Mitsubishi vehicle. The abduction was recorded by another motorist's dashcam.

Their own vehicle was found abandoned on Monday night.

Mr Ma told police he had received a ransom demand for their safe return, andadmitted he had transferred money to the gang.

Police said they found the Mitsubishi used in the abduction at Suvarnabhumi airport and arrested a Chinese man aged 29 before he could board a flight to Nanning in southern China.

Another Chinese suspect, aged 33, had already left through Don Mueang airport on Tuesday for Shanghai.

