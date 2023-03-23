Buildings believed to shelter Myanmar resistance groups raided

Soldiers and local officials raid commercial buildings in Mae Sot district, Tak, on Wednesday afternoon. (Capture from TV Channel 7HD)

Authorities detained 83 illegal migrants from Myanmar and seized military equipment and medical supplies during a raid on buildings in Mae Sot district of Tak province on Wednesday.

A combined force of soldiers, immigration officers, and local officials raided almost 40 four-storey buildings at Ma Ruay Villa in tambon Mae Pa on Wednesday afternoon. The raid followed intelligence reports that these premises had served as a shelter for members of anti-regime groups in Myanmar, particularly members of the People's Defence Forces (PDF) who had fled across the border into this northern border district. Many had rented commercial buildings in this housing estate and other nearby communities.

During the raid, more than 200 Myanmar nationals of all ages, including children, were found living in the buildings. Many of them managed to flee, according to security sources. Seized from the buildings were bullets, military equipment and uniforms, drones, badges of some resistance groups, and medical supplies. Security officers detained 83 illegal migrants, including children, all of whom were taken for questioning.

A source said the buildings had been abandoned for several years before they were renovated. Some investors and Myanmar nationals had reportedly rented them, and there were guards in this housing estate.

According to Matichon, more than 50,000 members of Myanmar resistance groups had worked in many areas of Mae Sot. Some had opened restaurants and shops, while others had rented houses and hotels.

Thai officials claimed that these Myanmar nationals had received support from some international organisations.