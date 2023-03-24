Thaksin: I'm ready for jail if I come home

'I’ve served 16 years already in the big jail' of exile, says ex premier, who aims to return this year

“I’ve suffered enough,” says Thaksin Shinawatra, seen here during an online chatroom session in 2021. The fugitive ex-premier says he’s ready to serve a prison sentence if it means he can be back in Thailand and near his family.

TOKYO: Fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra says he is ready to serve his prison term in Thailand provided he is allowed to spend the rest of his life with his family, regardless of the results of the coming election.

Speaking in an interview with Kyodo News during a trip to Tokyo, Thaksin said he was biding his time before possibly returning to Thailand this year, following years of living in self-exile abroad. He was ousted in a military coup in 2006 and left the country in 2008 before being sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for conflict of interest.

“Now I’ve served 16 years already in the big jail because they prevent me from staying with my family,” said Thaksin, now 73, referring to his life away from his home country.

“I’ve suffered enough. If I were to suffer again in a smaller jail, it is OK.

“It is not really the price I need to pay but I will pay, because I want to stay with my grandchildren. I should spend the rest of my life with my children and my grandchildren.”

The populist billionaire, who served as prime minister from 2001 to 2006, expressed confidence that the Pheu Thai Party will win the May 14 election by achieving a majority in the lower house.

His youngest daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, is expected to be one of three prime ministerial candidates from the party.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha dissolved the lower house on March 20 to pave the way for the election. The former coup leader, who first came to power in 2014 by toppling a Pheu Thai government led by Thaksin’s sister Yingluck, has also announced his bid to remain premier after the election.