Work-life balance gets a boost

The amended Labour Protection Act sets out details of the employer-employee relationship when people are working outside the regular workplace.

The government has amended the Labour Protection Act to promote a work-life balance and the work-from-anywhere concept.

The law was published in the Royal Gazette on March 19 and will take effect on April 18, or 30 days after its publication.

Deputy spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said the amendment was an improvement over the former act issued in 1998, parts of which do not fit with the new global trend in which more work is done outside of conventional workplaces, including people’s homes.

According to Ms Traisuree, the newly added article 23/1 will allow for an agreement between an employer and employees on working from any place the employees desire using an internet-based system.

The law also has some details relating to working agreements, such as the period that the employer can allow employees to work remotely, overtime and rest periods, leave-taking procedures, and conditions for providing work-related equipment to support employees.

The updated law will also allow employees to reject any contract after the working period designated in the agreement if they do not agree on overtime work with the employer, Ms Traisuree said.