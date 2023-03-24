Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Work-life balance gets a boost
Thailand
General

Work-life balance gets a boost

Amended Labour Protection Act sets out terms and conditions for new work-from-anywhere era

published : 24 Mar 2023 at 20:17

writer: Post Reporters

The amended Labour Protection Act sets out details of the employer-employee relationship when people are working outside the regular workplace.
The amended Labour Protection Act sets out details of the employer-employee relationship when people are working outside the regular workplace.

The government has amended the Labour Protection Act to promote a work-life balance and the work-from-anywhere concept.

The law was published in the Royal Gazette on March 19 and will take effect on April 18, or 30 days after its publication.

Deputy spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said the amendment was an improvement over the former act issued in 1998, parts of which do not fit with the new global trend in which more work is done outside of conventional workplaces, including people’s homes.

According to Ms Traisuree, the newly added article 23/1 will allow for an agreement between an employer and employees on working from any place the employees desire using an internet-based system.

The law also has some details relating to working agreements, such as the period that the employer can allow employees to work remotely, overtime and rest periods, leave-taking procedures, and conditions for providing work-related equipment to support employees.

The updated law will also allow employees to reject any contract after the working period designated in the agreement if they do not agree on overtime work with the employer, Ms Traisuree said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

They're back

Two young activists who staged a 52-day hunger strike are out of hospital and on the campaign trail to press parties to take a stand on an issue they'd rather not discuss.

21:14
Thailand

Schools discuss active shooter drills

A network of international schools has provided active shooter preparedness training as part a crisis management course for students and faculty, a meeting was told.

20:31
Thailand

Work-life balance gets a boost

The government has amended the Labour Protection Act to promote a work-life balance and the work-from-anywhere concept.

20:17