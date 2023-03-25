Summer storm warning issued

Upper Thailand and Greater Bangkok expected to be affected from Sunday to Wednesday

A summer storm brought gusty winds and hail to Muang district of Nakhon Phanom on March 20. More summer storms are forecast, starting in the Northeast, from Sunday through Wednesday. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

Summer storms, gusty winds and hail are expected in upper Thailand and Greater Bangkok from Sunday to Wednesday, with the Northeast being hit first, the Meteorological Department warned on Saturday.

A moderate high-pressure system from China will extend to the upper Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea with southerly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the upper regions where hot to very hot weather occurs.

Given these conditions, summer storms, gusty winds and hail are forecast in the Northeast initially before moving to other regions — the East, the Central Plains including Greater Bangkok and the North — from March 26-29, the weather agency said.

On Sunday, six provinces in the Northeast (Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani) will be the main areas affected.

On Monday, 15 provinces in the Northeast (Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani) and six provinces in the East (Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat) will be affected.

On Tuesday, storms will affect five provinces in the North (Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun); 20 provinces in the Northeast (Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchani); three provinces in the Central Plains (Lop Buri, Saraburi and Ayutthaya), Bangkok and its neighbours and all provinces in the East.

On Wednesday, storms are expected in two provinces in the North (Phitsanulok and Phetchabun); all provinces in the Northeast; 12 provinces in the Central Plains (Nakhon Sawan, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram), Greater Bangkok, and all provinces in the East.

The department advises people to stay away from big trees, large billboards and unsecured structures. Farmers are being advised to find ways to prevent damage to their crops.