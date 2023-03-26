Section
Summer storms forecast in upper Thailand March 26-29
Thailand
General

Summer storms forecast in upper Thailand March 26-29

published : 26 Mar 2023 at 10:52

writer: Online Reporters

As the moderate high-pressure system, now covering upper Vietnam, upper Laos and the South China Sea, is expected to extend to the Northeast of Thailand on Sunday when the southerly and southeasterly winds will prevail over Upper Thailand, summer storms with gusty winds and hail are expected in the upper part of the country from March 26-29, beginning with the Northeast and then other regions, according to the Meteorological Department's 5am forecast on Sunday.

Areas to be affected are as follows:

On March 26 - Bung Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani in the Northeast.

On March 27 - Nong Khai, Bung Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani in the Northeast; Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the East.

On March 28 - Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun in the North; Loei, Nong Khai, Bung Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin and Ubon Ratchathani in the Northeast; Lop Buri, Saraburi, Ayutthaya and Bangkok and its vicinity in the Central; and, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the East.

On March 29 - Phitsanulok and Phetchabuin in the North; Loei, Nong Khai, Bung Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani in the Northeast; Nakhon Sawan, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram and Bangkok and its vicinity in the Central.

People are advised to beware of severe weather conditions by keeping away from outdoor places, big trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to prevent crop damage.

