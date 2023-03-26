Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
2 Vietnamese trawlers, 11 crewmen seized off Songkhla
Thailand
General

2 Vietnamese trawlers, 11 crewmen seized off Songkhla

published : 26 Mar 2023 at 17:26

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

A Vietnamese fishing boat, left, was chased by a marine police in a patrol boat before being seized on Saturday. (Photo supplied)
A Vietnamese fishing boat, left, was chased by a marine police in a patrol boat before being seized on Saturday. (Photo supplied)

SONGKHLA: Two Vietnamese trawlers with 11 crewmen on board were detained on Saturday for illegally fishing in Thai territorial waters, marine police said.

Police received a report that two unidentified fishing boats had been spotted fishing in the sea about 69 nautical miles east of Songkhla in the Thai exclusive economic zone. Pol Maj Gen Prutipong Nuchanart, the marine police commander of Songkhla, dispatched two patrol boats to investigate.

At about 6pm on Saturday, the two patrol boats, commanded by Pol Lt Col Saranwit Thiravech, chief investigator of the 7th Marine Police Sub-division, found the two fishing boats in the area and seized them. They were found to be Vietnamese trawlers with 11 crewmen of the same nationality.

The two boats and the crewmen were brought to the marine police pier in Songkhla on Sunday.

The crewmen were handed over to Muang police station for legal proceedings on charges of illegally fishing in Thai territorial waters and violating the Immigration Act.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

2 Vietnamese trawlers, 11 crewmen seized off Songkhla

SONGKHLA: Two Vietnamese trawlers with 11 crewmen on board were detained on Saturday for illegally fishing in Thai territorial waters, marine police said.

17:26
Thailand

Tourist Police promote 'i lert u' app for foreigners in trouble

The government is encouraging tourists to use the "Tourist Police i lert u" app of they need to call for help.

17:06
World

An anxious Asia arms for a war it hopes to prevent

TINIAN, Northern Mariana Islands: The tiny island of Tinian was the launch point for U.S. planes carrying atomic bombs to Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. Now a new runway is being carved from the jungle, just south of World War II ruins.

15:32