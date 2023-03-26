Tourist Police promote 'i lert u' app for foreigners in trouble

Celebrities Primrata 'Chacha' Detudom, left, and Wasu 'Jip' Saengsingkaeo, right, attend the police launch of the app in 2017. (File photo)

The government is encouraging tourists to use the "Tourist Police i lert u" app of they need to call for help.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said on Sunday that with "Tourist Police i lert u", users could report cases of emergency and seek help from tourist police around the clock.

When users click an icon to seek help, the application automatically locates them via a global positioning system. The app also forwards users' calls to the 1155 tourist police hotline number and to local tourist police units, she said.

Users can also type messages and send photos to tourist police via the app.

Officers at the tourist police call centre will then contact the tourists who use the app, she said.

The app is available for both the Android and iOS operating systems. It supports many languages including English, Chinese, Japanese, Russian, French, German, Arabic and Southeast Asian languages.