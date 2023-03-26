Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Tourist Police promote 'i lert u' app for foreigners in trouble
Thailand
General

Tourist Police promote 'i lert u' app for foreigners in trouble

published : 26 Mar 2023 at 17:06

writer: Post Reporters

Celebrities Primrata 'Chacha' Detudom, left, and Wasu 'Jip' Saengsingkaeo, right, attend the police launch of the app in 2017. (File photo)
Celebrities Primrata 'Chacha' Detudom, left, and Wasu 'Jip' Saengsingkaeo, right, attend the police launch of the app in 2017. (File photo)

The government is encouraging tourists to use the "Tourist Police i lert u" app of they need to call for help.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said on Sunday that with "Tourist Police i lert u", users could report cases of emergency and seek help from tourist police around the clock.

When users click an icon to seek help, the application automatically locates them via a global positioning system. The app also forwards users' calls to the 1155 tourist police hotline number and to local tourist police units, she said.

Users can also type messages and send photos to tourist police via the app.

Officers at the tourist police call centre will then contact the tourists who use the app, she said.

The app is available for both the Android and iOS operating systems. It supports many languages including English, Chinese, Japanese, Russian, French, German, Arabic and Southeast Asian languages.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

2 Vietnamese trawlers, 11 crewmen seized off Songkhla

SONGKHLA: Two Vietnamese trawlers with 11 crewmen on board were detained on Saturday for illegally fishing in Thai territorial waters, marine police said.

17:26
Thailand

Tourist Police promote 'i lert u' app for foreigners in trouble

The government is encouraging tourists to use the "Tourist Police i lert u" app of they need to call for help.

17:06
World

An anxious Asia arms for a war it hopes to prevent

TINIAN, Northern Mariana Islands: The tiny island of Tinian was the launch point for U.S. planes carrying atomic bombs to Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. Now a new runway is being carved from the jungle, just south of World War II ruins.

15:32