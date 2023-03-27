Scam tied to foiled B176m withdrawal

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn

Police have arrested a Cambodian national for using a fake passport to obtain a new bank passbook for an account with 176 million baht in savings believed to belong to a call centre gang.

Thonglor police station was told on March 24 about a foreign national using a fake passport to obtain a passbook at the Kasikornbank (KBank) branch at EmQuartier shopping mall in Bangkok.

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn on Sunday said four Thais and a Cambodian who claimed to be the KBank account owner had shown up together at the bank to request a new passbook.

However, staff found the ID details of the Cambodian man did not match those of the registered account owner and police were called to arrest him.

The Cambodian suspect was charged with entering Thailand without permission, he added.

Pol Gen Surachate said the group had made several attempts to withdraw sums without the correct documents.

Police suspect the gang may be linked with call-centre scammers and are collecting evidence as they expand their inquiry.