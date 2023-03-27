3 Mongolian men arrested for stealing from bags at Suvarnabhumi airport

Travellers visit Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province last month. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Police arrested three Mongolian men for allegedly stealing money from travellers' bags at Suvarnabhumi airport on a daily basis.

Kittipong Kittikachorn, general manager of the airport, said police arrested Damdin Jargalsaikhan, 37, Batbold Sambuu, 51, and Batmyagmar Urtnasan, 37, on Floor B of the airport on March 24.

Police identified them from surveillance camera footage at the passenger terminal after two Japanese men, a Thai woman and a Canadian man separately complained to tourist police that they had lost their wallets and cash in several currencies between last Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

The footage showed the three Mongolian men working with two women – still at large – stealing money from travellers. Some victims had just bought currencies at exchange booths at the airport.

The three men surrounded their victims, while the female suspects used cloth to block their views of their belongings and then stole cash from the bags. In some cases, they surrounded their victims and stole from their bags in a lift.