Pattaya club faces closure after police raid

Pattaya police raid Flexx Club on walking street about 4.30am on Tuesday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: A nightclub on Pattaya's walking street was raided by police in the small hours on Tuesday for staying open beyond legal operating hours.

The 4.30am raid on Flexx Club in South Pattaya in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, was led by Pol Lt Col Pichit Chamhuap, the Pattaya police chief investigator, in response to complaints it was staying open after the 2am closing time.



About 50 Thai and foreign customers were in the club, many dancing to music. Police blocked all exits, separated the customers by gender and checked their identification documents.



The club manager was detained and charged with operating the venue without a licence and staying open and selling alcoholic drinks after hours.



Police said since the club had been raided many times previously and reopened without a licence. A letter would be sent to the provincial governor recommending its closure.