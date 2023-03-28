Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Ammonia leak at food factory, workers evacuated
Thailand
General

Ammonia leak at food factory, workers evacuated

published : 28 Mar 2023 at 10:40

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

Ambulance crews help evacuate workers and residents exposed to ammonia which leaked from a frozen food factory in Songkhla's Hat Yai district on Tuesday night. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)
Ambulance crews help evacuate workers and residents exposed to ammonia which leaked from a frozen food factory in Songkhla's Hat Yai district on Tuesday night. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: About 100 workers were evacuated from their nearby accommodation after being exposed to ammonia leaking from a frozen food factory in Hat Yai district on Monday night.

The gas leak occurred about 10pm when the factory was closed and only mechanics on night duty were inside, officials said.

The ammonia leaked from the production line inside the factory and spread outside to nearby workers' accommodation and neighbouring houses.

About 100 workers, most of them migrants from Myanmar, and some local residents were evacuated to a medical centre on Kanchanawanich road.

Medical teams and ambulances from Songklanagarind Hospital in Hat Yai and Kho Hong Municipality were sent to the medical centre to provide care for people exposed to the ammonia. Those with more severe symptoms were transferred to hospitals in Hat Yai.

Exposure to high concentrations of ammonia in air causes immediate burning of the nose, throat and respiratory tract. Inhalation of lower concentrations can cause coughing, and nose and throat irritation.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
World

Russia fires supersonic anti-ship missiles in Sea of Japan

MELBOURNE, Australia: Russia's navy fired supersonic anti-ship missiles at a mock target in the Sea of Japan, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday.

11:58
Thailand

North still cloaked in thick haze

Parts of the upper North and Northeast remained cloaked in hazardous levels of smoke haze on Tuesday, with with the worst pollution still in Chiang Rai's Mae Sai district.

11:49
Thailand

Trailer trucks crash, 3 killed, child survives

AYUTTHAYA: Three people were killed when their trailer truck crashed into the rear of another trailer truck parked on a roadside in Wang Noy district early on Tuesday.

11:48