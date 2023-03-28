Trailer trucks crash, 3 killed, child survives

Police and rescuers at the scene where a trailer truck crashed into the rear of another trailer truck parked on a roadside of Phahon Yothin highway in Ayutthaya's Wang Noy district early Tuesday. Three people were killed. (Photo: Soonthorn Phongpao)

AYUTTHAYA: Three people were killed when their trailer truck crashed into the rear of another trailer truck parked on a roadside in Wang Noy district early on Tuesday.

The accident occurred about 4am near kilometre marker 65 on the Saraburi-bound side of Phahon Yothin road in tambon Sanap Thuep, Pol Lt Patarakhun Saengthong, a Wang Noy investigator, said.

A man and a woman were found dead in the crushed cab of the truck. They were Tinakorn Kanchiang, 35, of Chon Buri's Panat Nikhom district, and Kanchana Panmaen, 48, from Nong Mano district, Chai Nat province. Another man, believed thrown from the cab by the force of the collision, was found dead on the edge of the road. He had not been identified.

A six-year-old boy was found unscathed in the truck cabin. He was the sole survivor.

Kwanchai Niamthong, 42, the uninjured driver of the stationary truck, said he had parked on the roadside in front of a restaurant for a rest. He was woken up by the violent impact of the other truck crashing into the back of his vehicle.

Police were still investigating the cause of the crash.