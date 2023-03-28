Hunt for gold shop robber

The lone robber walks up to the counter of the Yaowarat Krungthep gold shop at the Tesco Lotus Thung Song branch in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Monday night. (From CCTV footage supplied/ Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A manhunt is underway for an armed robber who fled with about 40 stolen gold necklaces from a shopping mall in Thung Song district on Monday night.

The Yaowarat Krungthep gold shop inside the Tesco Lotus mall was held up shortly before 7.30pm, police said.

Footage from security cameras showed the man coming in through the back entrance to the mall and walking up to the large gold shop, which is on the first floor. Seven staff, six women and one man, were at the shop.

The robber quickly pulled a pistol from his shoulder bag and said in a southern dialect, “Go away’’. He then climbed over the counter and grabbed gold necklaces from the showcase and three trays of gold and stuffed them into his bag. He fled out the back door into the mall car park.

The shocked staff told police the robber took about 40 gold necklaces. The actual number and their value was still being tallied

Pol Maj Gen Somchai Suetongtrakul, chief of Nakhon Si Thammarat police, ordered his men to find the robber.